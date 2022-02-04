WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The snow and ice have taken their toll on air travel this week, and many at Eisenhower National Airport felt the travel headaches.

Kristin Humphrey had been trying to make her way to California but was stuck dealing with more than one flight cancellation.

“My original flight was delayed, I missed my connection and I wasn’t able to find other flights to get onto. It was going to take a couple of days to get there,” she explained.

After switching airlines and even airport destinations, Humphrey was finally able to secure a ticket Friday afternoon.

“It’s a big stress reliever,” said Kristin Humphreys, Winfield resident.

As Humphrey is one of the many leaving Wichita, others are glad to be coming in.

“I was worried that we may get a canceled flight or maybe crews wouldn’t show up cause they were sick but everything worked out really well,” said Diego Meneses, flying in from Philadelphia.

While some trips are taking off, cancellations challenges are still lingering for Sunny Krishnan.



“I been here stuck almost since Wednesday evening, Thursday all day, and (Friday) all day,” Krishnan explained. “It’s been extremely overwhelming.”

Krishnan has been practicing more than patience this week.

“We just need to be humble about taking it a day at a time, an hour at a time, and being kind and compassionate to people around because you have no control on what is going to happen tomorrow.”

Despite the cancellations faced from the winter weather, many held onto positive attitudes.

“Just trying to be patient and understanding that the airlines are really doing what they can and a lot of it is mostly due to weather so that’s really out of our control,” Humphrey said.