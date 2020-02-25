Snow causing numerous crashes in north-central Kansas; westbound I-70 at Salina closed

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Heavy snowfall is causing traffic disruptions in parts of central and north-central Kansas. The highway patrol reports one person died in a multi-vehicle crash south of Lindsborg early Tuesday.
State transportation officials closed westbound Interstate 70 between Salina and Kansas 14 to respond to several crashes. Other highways in north-central Kansas were snow and ice-covered.
The National Weather Service reported snowfall amounts of up to 9 inches near Sylvan Grove and Agra. The weather service has issued a weather storm warning for several counties until 6 p.m.
The patrol advises that if you have to travel to slow down and decrease your following distance.
For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside KS.
