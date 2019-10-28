Snow hits western Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, snow fell in parts of Kansas. For workers, it is the start of their snowplow season.

“We’re ready as best as we can,” said KDOT Garden City maintenance supervisor Hector Terrones.

The Kansas Department of Transportation started pretreating roads before the snow started falling.

Crews say they’re now about 80% ready for the snowy weather to begin.

“We have had some training last week, and we had some snow and ice, which was a good time for the new guys and older groups to get together and find out what we need to do,” said KDOT Garden City maintenance supervisor Hector Terrones.

Crews will work whatever overtime is needed to keep up with the storms.

Last year, it meant a lot of extra hours as many of the storms hit on the weekends.

“We just keep nonstop till the storm is done,” said KDOT Garden City maintenance supervisor Hector Terrones.

KDOT officials said they are worried this year because they’re short a few workers, so if you or anyone you know wants to apply for a position go to KSDOT.org

