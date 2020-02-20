Snowplow overturns in Liberal

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Liberal say a snowplow overturned on Thursday morning. It happened in the 2400 block of West Pancake around 9 a.m.

Liberal police found a Kansas Department of Transportation snowplow on its side in the eastbound lane in front of the Toot N Totum convenience store. Police said the plow lost traction, began to slide across road and flipped when it hit a curb.

The driver was not injured. The plow and a horse statue in front of the store suffered extensive damage.

