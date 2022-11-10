WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is showing off its winter storm preparations.

At the weekly news conference on Thursday, Mayor Brandon Whipple and a public works official talked about the plan for treating the streets at the City of Wichita Public Works Central Maintenance Facility, 1801 S. McLean

City officials tell KSN News, that the city is fully stocked with 6,000 tons of 50/50 salt sand mix, and 17,500 tons of salt to make an additional 35,000 tons of salt sand mix. The public works department has eight brine trucks for the pretreatment of roads and over 60 snow plows.

The city plows 1,500 miles of main arterial streets and around schools. Residential streets are not plowed.

Right now, the public works department says they have above-minimal staffing and are always looking for workers.

“We absolutely do invite folks who do not currently have CDLs (Commercial Driver’s License) to apply, and we regularly hire people without CDLs, and we do have a training program to help them get a CDL within 60 days of hire,” said Aaron Henning, Wichita Public Works and Utilities.

Training consists of classroom work, a written test, and behind-the-wheel training. To apply for a job with the City of Wichita, click here. To learn more about getting a CDL in Kansas, click here.