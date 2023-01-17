A Snowy Owl was rescued in Lane County on Sunday, Jan. 15. (Courtesy: Lane County Sheriff’s Office)

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A snowy owl was rescued by a Kansas game warden on Sunday, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The warden had to crawl under a barbed wire fence and chase the owl on the ground. The bird was taken to Hill City and is being treated at Carrie’s Rehab Critters.

Carrie’s Rehab posted that the owl had no major injuries and is being fed with a tube due to being emaciated and dehydrated.

Snowy owls are typically found in northern states but have been spotted all over Kansas and as far south as Texas and South Carolina.