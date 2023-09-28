WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Snufflepupagus, who is a year old and weighs 41 pounds, is up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society. He was part of our Thursday’s Pet Project segment on KSN News.

He likes to snuggle, give kisses, and walk with a leash.

During the segment, Jordan Bani-Younes, KHS director of communications, talked about the Woofstock fundraiser for KHS, which is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. It will be Sedgwick County Park.

There will be 105 booths, 11 food trucks, demonstrations, a beer garden, ruff races, a costume contest and an agility course. For more on Woofstock and tickets to attend, click here.