Soccer teammates fondly remember Jesus Fernandez, who died in recent shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Last weekend fourteen-year-old Jesus Fernandez died in a shooting. The young teen was a dedicated soccer player for Sporting Wichita. 

“He was a great player for me. I loved him as a person, as a kid, and as a player,” his coach Dallas Fiszel said.

Many of his teammates described Fernandez as a leader, who was passionate about soccer. 

Chino Martinez is Fernandez’s cousin and teammate. “All he wanted to do is just play soccer, have a career in soccer, like go professional so I’ll do that too,” said Martinez. Martinez was hit especially hard by his cousin’s death. 

“It’s just very devastating just to see all that happen, especially to hear your best friend, being lost,” said Martinez.

The team plans to train harder than ever, saying that is what Fernandez would have wanted them to do. “Every time I look to the field, it’s not gonna be the same, but I’m gonna see him out there. I’m now a smiling face cuz that’s what he loved to do. That was his love,” said Fiszel.

