WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Society of Women Engineers student organization is hosting a Mother-Daughter Day event Saturday, March 25.

The event is for local middle school girls and adult female role models and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the John Bardo Center at Wichita State University. The girls and their mentor will have a chance to participate in four STEM activities designed to introduce different types of engineering, including aerospace, mechanical, electrical, and biomedical.

The children will also get a chance to meet and interact with women who are actively pursuing engineering degrees at Wichita State. Around 50 to 100 are expected to participate this year.

“To encourage more women to pursue engineering careers, it is important to introduce girls at a young age to the opportunities available to them in engineering,” says Grace Peterson, the president of the SWE and a junior mechanical engineering major in the College of Engineering. “Mother Daughter Day does exactly that by enabling girls to experience the excitement of hands-on engineering activities.”

Those wishing to attend need to register in advance by following this link. For more information about the event, click here.