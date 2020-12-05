‘Sock it’ Wichita Day celebrated successfully

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In celebration of National Sock Day, the Wichita City Council proclaimed December 4 as ‘”Sock it” Wichita Day.’

Footprints ICT, a local non-profit organization, partnered with Cold Stone Creamery and other businesses around the city to collect new and unused socks for those in need and to bring awareness to an overlooked shortage.

According to Footprints ICT, socks are the most needed item in homeless shelters, but the number of socks donations are low.

Rhonda Wessley, owner of the area Cold Stone Creameries, says she was unaware of how many people were homeless in Wichita and was surprised to find that socks were the highest demanded item.

“You would think it would be gloves in the wintertime–or coats,” Wessley said.

Executive Director of Catholic Charities, Wendy Glick, noticed that families often come to the St. Anthony Family Shelter from living on the streets, living in their cars or after being evicted from their homes without being able to take anything with them.

“Sometimes they show up barefoot,” Glick said. “Sometimes they’re just in flip flops and it’s getting pretty cold outside.”

Wessley and Glick feel blessed to work with Footprints ICT to provide socks for men, women and children.

St. Anthony’s says they have limited resources and want to provide private rooms for the families to stay in but sometimes there isn’t money left to focus on little things like new socks. That’s where Footprints ICT comes in to help but the organization needs the community’s help to keep people’s feet warm during the cold winter months.

Sock donations are being accepted through Dec. 31. Footprints ICT has drop-off locations at all three Wichita area Cold Stones. Pizza Ranch on 21st and Tyler is also accepting donations.

For more information on Sock it Wichita Day, call Footprints ICT at (316)290-9037 or send an email to footprintsict@gmail.com. You can also “sock-hop” on their Facebook page and send them a message there.

