Sod installed at new downtown baseball stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews worked on Monday to roll out sod at the new downtown Wichita baseball stadium.

Once complete, nearly three acres will cover the field.

“It came in early, and it’s coming in the rest of the day, and we’ll put some lights in, and we’ll be working all through the day,” said Lou Schwechheimer, managing partner of Wichita Baseball 2020.

The Sod Shop of Wichita has been growing the grass for the last year.

“You know it’s local. We’re proud of it. We’re proud of The Sod Shop for taking good care of it and keeping it green for us,” said Schwechheimer.

Opening Day at the new stadium is set for Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

