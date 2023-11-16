WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A solar power town hall and open house will be hosted by the Metropolitan Area Planning Department on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at the Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. North.

Attendees can learn more about existing land use regulations and guidance from the comprehensive plan related to utility-scale solar.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with a presentation starting at 6 p.m.

Residents will be able to voice their opinions and provide feedback regarding utility-scale solar energy systems. The input collected will help inform the review of existing plans and policies to determine if any changes are needed.

For more information on the Solar Energy Conversion Systems / Utility-Scale Solar and the Unified Zoning Code, click here.