WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you’re looking for an apartment in a specific price range in Wichita, there may be a wait.

KSN’s newest meteorologist Lucy Doll just moved to the ICT.

“At the moment, I am in a hotel,” explained Doll. “There were tons of options from what it seemed, but then when I started calling places, a lot of places were already full and had waitlists.”

Doll said other apartments in a different price range did not have a waitlist.

She also knows people who have been on a waitlist, and they are number 70, 80 or even 95 in line to get into the place they want.

Some apartment managers say apartments under $700 a month generally have plenty of spots available, but if you want amenities, it can be a challenge or very pricey.

“Maybe this is too pricey for you. I have other places to recommend,” said Kat Rose, Apartment Manager with Case & Associates. “People are not desperate to offer you enticements to rent, and there are other places you can go where you can find, I would say, instantaneous housing.”

Rose says her managing team does a good job finding apartments for people. But analysts say it’s not just apartments in the $700 to $1,200 a month range with a waiting list.

“For people wanting to rent a single-family home in that range, there’s definitely a waitlist,” said Amanda Rempe with Keller Williams Hometown Partners. “Then over that $1,200, we are seeing a long time to get them rented. And then under $700, those are just really not having any turnover.”

Rose says there really are apartments to be found, but in that medium price point, there may be a wait.

“The marketplace just fluctuates based on what people are renting,” said Rose. “Do your homework.”

Same advice from Doll.

“Get started looking early,” said Doll.