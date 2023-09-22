ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Arkansas City residents can get money to spruce up their homes.

The city of Arkansas City says funding is available through the Community Development Block Grant program. The grant program helps communities make improvements to address blight and improve neighborhoods.

“The CDGB program represents a critical step in revitalizing our community. We urge eligible individuals to apply for funding and join us in improving our neighborhoods,” City Manager Randy Frazer said in a news release. “We believe that by addressing the housing challenges in our neighborhoods, we can create a more equitable and prosperous future for all residents.”

The program is administered by the Kansas Department of Commerce Community Development Division and federally funded. The grant is for the area of Arkansas City between West Kansas Avenue to West Ash Avenue and North 7th Street to North 15th Street.

Courtesy City of Arkansas City

For more information or to apply, contact Municipal Project Manager Nick Rizzio at nrizzio@arkansascityks.gov or call 620-441-4413.