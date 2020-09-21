Some good news for aviation in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some bright spots are happening for Wichita aviation, an industry that was hit hard in the past year.

“Again, we saw a slow comeback at first, then, we saw a really busy week where everybody was catching up on flights they haven’t been able to perform,” said Andy Arnold, GM at Midwest Corporate Aviation. “And now, we’re back into what almost would be considered normal.”

The good news extends beyond corporate and private flights. Some signs point to more passenger traffic coming back into commercial aviation.

In Wichita, Eisenhower Airport is still down 55.72% this August compared to August 2019, but there are signs of steady traffic.

Traffic is up 388% since May 1, the biggest growth since the pandemic began.

Also, Spirit announced recently it has increased numbers for military work. Still, all eyes are still on the 737 MAX and when it will return to service.

Analyst Jeremy Hill with the Center for Economic Development and Business Research says any bit of good news now can add to job stability.

“We are struggling with the shift in our economy, where that demand is and the right amount of employment needed to go forward,” said Hill. “I know we are going to increase some, but we really need to increase more to sustain those jobs. That’s going to be the biggest driver. So any positive news really helps us to retain the jobs that we have and to keep it growing. And that’s what’s going to be the glue that holds our economy together.”

