Some Kansans may receive cash for this common safety measure in the next 2 weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Safe Kids Kansas, (sponsored in part by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment), State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) want to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.

This year, August 28 through September 12, a safety belt awareness campaign called “Bucks for Buckles” is being held in 46 cities across Kansas.

Dollar bills are being distributed by local volunteers to drivers who have all occupants buckled up securely in their vehicle. Those riding unrestrained will receive educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts and child safety seats in saving lives and reducing injuries.

“No one can predict when they will be involved in a motor vehicle crash, yet almost all of us will be involved in an automobile crash in our lifetime. In 2020, 365 people lost their lives on Kansas roadways and 56 percent of them were unbuckled,” said Cherie Sage, State Director for Safe Kids Kansas. “The single most effective means of protecting the lives of you and your passengers is wearing seat belts and using appropriate child restraints every time you ride in the vehicle – even short distances.”

According to the 2020 KDOT Seat Belt Survey, 85% of Kansans surveyed were wearing their seat belts. This compares to the national average is 90%. Kansas ranked 42nd in belt use in 2019, among 50 states and the District of Columbia.

For more information about safety belt or child safety seat use, call 785-296-1223 or visit www.safekidskansas.org, www.safekids.org and www.facebook.com/safekidskansas.

A list of Bucks for Buckles sites and coordinators can be downloaded here.