Some Kansans prefer to ditch cubicles for sweatpants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A recent survey by the insurance company Breeze revealed 65% of adults would choose to work from home even if it meant taking a 5% pay cut.

So, how do Kansans feel about it?

Brandi Lofton was a kickboxing instructor. When the pandemic hit, she couldn’t be with clients, so she began working from home.

“I love it because I have kids so I get to spend more time with them,” said Lofton.

Family time is a big upside for IT Server Administrator Benjamin Johnson, as well.

“It’s really been awesome for me, I’ve been able to stay at home, help my mom and grandma who live in my house with medical needs,” said Johnson.

Not everyone prefers working from home, though. Tara Behrns is a teacher in Haysville. She can’t wait to be back in the classroom.

“It was loud between my dogs and the three kids and the internet trying to keep up with all of us online, it was really tough,” Behrns said.

However, even Behrns saw some advantages of ditching the ‘old normal.’ “The sweat pants, and not having to get too ready each day was nice,” she continued.

When asked, the work from home converts said they would likely take a 5% pay cut to continue working in their sweats.

“Maybe higher, you know, It’s nice to get up and leisurely, go to your home office, and not worry and rush to get out of the house,” added Carroll.

“I would consider it,” said Johnson.

“You save on gas, you save on like office space, whatever, so I think in the long run that 5% less makes up for it,” Lofton added.