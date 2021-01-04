Some Kansas jail inmates have access to tablet computers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Inmates at the Sedgwick County Jail now have access to tablet computers they can use for education, entertainment and staying in touch with family.

The jail started using the tablets provided by jail communications firm Securus Technologies in November. The devices include a number of free options.

The company charges $5 a month for access to premium services like making calls and downloading movies.

Securus said the tablets are being used at more than two dozen Kansas jails that it works with.

The devices are provided to detention facilities for free, and the company makes money off the subscription fees and by selling media to inmates.

