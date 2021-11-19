Some Kansas towns, school districts will share $800K for projects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost a dozen Kansas community projects are going to get some help from the Department of Agriculture.
The USDA is splitting $803,700 between the towns and school districts, including several in KSN’s viewing area.
- Ashland, in Clark County. USD 220 will receive a $100,500 grant to renovate Ashland High School restrooms making them Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.
- Cherryvale, in Montgomery County. The city will receive a $37,400 grant to purchase a vehicle and equipment for the Fire-Rescue Department’s Code Enforcement within the city. The new vehicle will be designated for Code Enforcement use.
- Council Grove, in Morris County. The Historic Preservation Corporation will receive a $85,800 grant to renovate the interior of the Art and History Center. The renovations will include the installation of heating and air conditioning, restroom renovations, flooring, custom stage, chair lift, and shelving for displays.
- Girard, in Crawford County. The city will receive a $13,400 grant toward the purchase of a law enforcement vehicle and firefighting equipment. The new vehicle will replace an older vehicle with high mileage. The fire equipment is a positive pressure vent fan, a rescue saw, and a ventilation chain saw.
- Goessel, in Marion County. The city will receive a $34,000 grant toward the purchase of a backhoe. Increased repairs to the old backhoe are expected to exceed replacement costs. This equipment is used in maintaining streets, repairing water leaks, sewer leaks and used at the city’s tree dump.
- Kingman, in Kingman County. The city will receive a $33,100 grant to purchase and install equipment and update landscaping in Broadway Park. This project will provide handicapped accessible equipment and parking along with other equipment, park benches, lighting, landscaping, and fencing.
- Laharpe, in Allen County. The city will receive a $46,400 grant to purchase and install a heating and air conditioning system for the city hall, library and community center. The current system is old, unreliable and has many service calls for repairs. At times, those repairs have caused the cancellation of activities.
- Nemaha and Marshall counties. USD 380 will receive a $243,000 grant to renovate school buildings and upgrade technology within the communities of Centralia, Frankfort and Vermillion. Renovations will include window replacements, classroom and bathroom remodels, and replacement of an outdated boiler heating system with heating/air conditioning units. Funds will also be used to purchase security cameras, magnetic door holders, a new school bus, and 240 laptops to replace outdated computer equipment.
- Osawatomie, in Miami County. The city will receive a $46,000 grant to purchase radios for the police and fire departments. The current radios are outdated and do not meet mandates by the Federal Communication Commission. The new radios will assist the departments in working side by side with other agencies throughout the state for emergencies or natural disasters.
- Redfield, in Bourbon County. The city will receive a $38,700 grant to renovate and improve the city hall/community center. The building’s age, along with deferred maintenance, has resulted in a need for significant upgrades. Upgrades to the restroom, water heater, heating and cooling system, and doors and windows will improve energy efficiency and lower operational costs.
- Winfield, in Cowley County. The city will receive a $125,400 grant to purchase two ambulances for the city’s emergency services. Two of the city’s five ambulances are no longer serviceable due to high mileage and repair costs.