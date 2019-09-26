Some lawmakers in Kansas say it’s time to get tougher on DUI sentencing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two lawmakers in Kansas say they are ready to get tough on drinking and driving.

Especially when it comes to repeat offenders.

“We can have a discussion,” said Rep. Nick Hoheisel, R-Wichita. “I think this case points out a flaw.”

The case Hoheisel is pointing to is 34-year-old Larry Gaines. Gaines was sentenced this week to 23 months after hitting MMA fighter Carmella James last year while she was riding her bicycle to work.

James was critically injured and is still using a feeding tube and still can not walk.

Judge Kevin O’Conner said from the bench while sentencing Larry Gaines that he was giving the maximum time allowed in the sentencing grid.

Hoheisel sits on the Special Committee on Judicial in Topeka and says the sentencing grid may need to be revisited.

“You look at cases like this individual where three, four times, DUI arrest? At some point, we need to step in and say we, you, need to say you are showing a disrespect to life of others,” said Hoheisel. “So we need to look at where we can step in and lengthen these sentences.”

Hoheisel is not alone.

“We have to do better,” said Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita. “The courts, the judges, their hands are tied. They can only do what the law allows them to do. We need to seriously look at some of those old laws on the books. “

Judges can go outside of the sentencing grid. The grid has a sliding scale that shows the number of previous crimes, and the severity of the current crime. It then has a box with a range of months allowed for sentencing.

If a judge goes outside the sentencing guidelines, the case is open to appeals.

“We’re always studying laws, we’re always studying sentences, and they’re always evolving time over time,” said Hoheisel. “We need to make sure first and foremost the punishment fits the crime, and it’s the best punishment to protect the residents of Kansas.”

Both Hoheisel and Faust-Goudeau say they will talk to the sentencing commission members and look at ways to make some changes this fall, heading into the new lawmaking session in Topeka.

