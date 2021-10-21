Some Lawrence area voters mistakenly received 2 ballots

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Some voters in the Lawrence area mistakenly received two ballots for the upcoming election because of a mix-up that officials are blaming on a third-party printing and mailing company.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said Wednesday that the mistake would not affect the operation of November’s local elections.

His office has notified voters who may have received two ballots to destroy one of them. But Shew that even if voters receive two ballots and return both of them, the system only allows workers to log one of them.