Cold weather is revving up local business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Car shops in Wichita are becoming key players for Kansans tolerating the cold temps. EgraF-X owner Shawn Lawrence and Radio Shop owner Joad Donnelly said the calls to get a remote starter have increased this week due to the current cold weather.

“People want to be comfortable and cold snaps definitely get their attention,” said Joad Donnelly.

Not every car has it and this week auto shops said many people want it. “We’ve had numerous phone calls an hour or people coming in and asking about them,” said Donnelly.

“When you get a break in the weather like this where it’s really cold we see a lot more calls,” Lawrence said.

The two owners said their teams are keeping up with the demand, but they need patience.

“Got a lot of people that would like to get a remote start installed that day or fix that day and unfortunately right now, a lot of times we’re not able to do that,” said Donnelly.

“We’re usually booked out for remote starts about, this time of year we’re about a week to 2 weeks out,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence said the trend is nationwide. He said it will take two months for the manufacturer to get two-way starters back in stock. He said the supply is lower now because this is when the demand slows down.

While it adds pressure to business, Lawrence and Donnelly said they are revving up their crews and making sure every person can stay warm over the next few weeks.

Wichita Police said remote starts are a safe way to get your car warm, but remind people who own a second key fob to keep that away from their vehicle, so a potential thief can’t break in and drive away.