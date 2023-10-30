WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In 24 hours, little ghouls and goblins will hit the streets to trick-or-treat. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies are verifying sex offender addresses and information ahead of the holiday.

“We try to get out there and do these address verifications as well just because it is before Halloween when kids are out,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Winn.

There is no law in Kansas preventing registered sex offenders in Kansas from passing out candy or decorating. But for many, it’s a term of their probation or parole.

Many offenders register at the Sheriff’s Office, but not all are able to make it out on their own.

“There’s a lot of registered offenders that are elderly and that are in assisted living homes and things like that. We try to accommodate them by going out and getting them registered,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Smith.

Officers say parents of trick-or-treaters should be cautious and keep kids in groups, out of backyards, and in well-lit areas.

“Being with a parent accompanied by a parent, don’t go into anybody’s house you don’t know, and if somebody tries anything, you have got to say something. Make it know, you know, scream yell,” said Deputy Smith, “Teach Your children to never enter any home without you or without your permission and only approach homes that are well lit. Remind children to stay in well-lit areas, and never take shortcuts and never go inside isolated areas.”

They say events at schools and homes of people you know are safe alternatives to trick-or-treating.

For a map of offenders living in your area and to sign up for automatic email alerts when offenders move to your neighborhood, select one of the options below: