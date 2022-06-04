WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Larry Boyan, owner of Texas Reds, says selling food at the Wichita Riverfest is a tradition. In 2000, he added the turkey leg, a crowd favorite.

“We have 3,000 turkey legs to sell,” Boyan said.

However, this year, the leg will cost you $17. Boyan says the price hike is necessary.

“Feburary, I put in my turkey leg order in, and then that bird flu came out, and prices went way high, but I was able to get my turkey legs, but they were higher,” Boyan explained.

The manager of Tacos tj 664 says she hopes their prices of $3 to $4 a taco will keep them busy.

“I think – maybe it will draw people in, but yea, I think everyone should try it. It is very good,” said Priscila Camacho, Tacos tj 664.

Riverfest attendees say they are happy to be munching down.

“You know you are going to pay more when you go to an event like this, but it is well worth it,” Brett Gehrer, Riverfest attendee.

Click here for a list of Riverfest food court vendors and the food offered.