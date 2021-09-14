Some school districts across Kansas say they are seeing a sub shortage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Schools across Kansas are struggling to fill positions. It’s getting so bad there are more than 30 students in some classes.

Four school districts across Kansas said they are struggling to fill sub positions every day. Some of them say it’s having a negative impact on learning and they are trying to find solutions.

“We need to begin to think differently about that because we can’t lean heavily in there if we know that is going to continue to be a problem,” said Dr. Alicia Thompson, the superintendent of USD 259.

The superintendent of Wichita Public Schools said the last two weeks 30 percent of their staff openings were not filled. The staff has to continue to be creative. Teachers are filling in for other classes during their planning periods.

“Which means that they are not going to be able to necessarily prepare or do some of the gradings that is necessary to keep up with their job,” said Brent Lewis the president of the United Teachers of Wichita.

The spokesperson for Wichita Public Schools said they will have an interview fair for Guest teaching and Guest para on Thursday, October 14th and for foodservice aides on Friday, September 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center. Guest Teachers can now start out earning $119 -$161 a day.

The Derby School district, which is aiming to be more competitive, is asking the school board to raise the rate per day for subs after working 40 days for their school district. That incentive will be voted on by the board on September 27th.

“The idea is they would hopefully want to sub in our district to get more days built up and then once they reach that higher rate of pay continues choosing us,” said Becky Moeder, the assistant superintendent of Derby School District.

Haysville School District has hired 16 subs to work full-time for the district and fill in for teachers, but even then the assistant superintendent said on any given day only 55-85% of their opens are filled.

“We are trying to keep our support staff and our instructional staff in place so we can keep our doors open for kids,” said Dr. Michael Clagg, the assistant superintendent of Haysville Schools.

In Great Bend, the assistant superintendent said each day they have about 5-10 staff openings that are not able to be filled, so the district is increasing pay for subs.

“I was hoping that actually that increasing the daily sub rate would bring us some more subs I’m not sure it has done much to increase the people who are subbing for us though,” said Bob Popp the assistant superintendent of Great Bend Public schools.

Several superintendents said they hope when the pandemic ends and less staff has to quarantine the sub shortage will be less of a problem for their schools.