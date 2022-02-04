WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Calling for the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the death of Cedric “CJ” Lofton. That is the focus of debate among Sedgwick County Commissioners Friday.

There was a lot of confusion and tension at the meeting. This all started on Thursday, at the task force’s first meeting investigating the issues surrounding Lofton’s death. That group agreed to send a letter to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation.

Friday, the commission was considering whether to send a letter to the DOJ supporting that request. That’s when it got heated, as some commissioners learned that the DOJ received information back in September to start a review of the case.

“The Department of Justice through the FBI is already reviewing this case, so I’m not quite sure where we need to go beyond that,” said commissioner David Dennis.

This information caused confusion in the Sedgwick County Commission meeting over the DOJ and the FBI’s involvement in the Lofton case.

“The idea that the FBI was not aware of the Cedric Lofton case is not true. They were brought in from the very beginning,” said commissioner Jim Howell.

“We probably should have had an executive session to talk about what is going to happen, why aren’t we being communicated to in the same way,” said commissioner Lacey Cruse.

Local officials also spoke about changes already being made in light of Lofton’s death.

Commissioner Cruse sought clarification after the special meeting. There is no current investigation by the DOJ.

“There is a great distinction that needs to be understood that a review is not an official investigation. We have not been informed that either of these entities is doing an official investigation, and that is what the task force has asked for,” said commissioner Cruse.

The commissioner voted 4 to 1 in favor of writing a letter supporting the task force asking for the DOJ investigation. Only commissioner Howell opposed.

“It’s really not a legitimate strategy to have this determined. The right way is a citizen’s grand jury,” said Howell.

“Showing support this way can hopefully help build trust with not only the task force but with our communities,” said commisioner Sarah Lopez.

The task force is planning to review the letter to send to the DOJ on Monday. Then, commissioners will add their letter in support.