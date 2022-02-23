WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wednesday morning, the Sedgwick County Commission agreed to lease the Ruffin Building in downtown Wichita for use as County offices. Seven departments will move to the Ruffin Building so that more of the Sedgwick County Courthouse can be used for a backlog of court cases.

In June, the County will begin the move to the Ruffin Building, 100 N. Broadway, and the three-year lease will begin July 1 and go through June 30, 2025. The lease includes 43,877 square feet of space for the County offices with a base rent of $702,032 a year. It also includes the use of 110 parking spaces in the parking garage.

The County will pay the rent with funding from the America Rescue Plan Act.

At the end of the lease, the County hopes to have a new permanent place for the offices to go. It could be a new building or a remodeled existing building.

Tania Cole, assistant county manager, explained to commissioners how the Ruffin Building was selected. She said the County contacted a real estate broker in October 2021 to look for lease space that meets these requirements:

Approximately 35,000+ square feet of office-ready space

Move-in ready by April 2022

Downtown Wichita preferred – consider all

30-36 month lease

Cole said seven buildings met those requirements:

125 N. Market (New York Life Building)

301 N. Main (Epic Center)

1501 E. Douglas (McCormick Armstrong Building)

100 N. Broadway (Ruffin Building Downtown)

345 Riverview (Riverview Building)

9111 E. Douglas (Ruffin Building East)

250 N. Water (Murfin Plaza) (Lease to own)

Cole said they narrowed the list to four and toured them. She said they were specifically looking for a place that would be convenient for the public, but they were also looking for the best value with enough space for the offices.

The first floor of the Ruffin Building has 12,626 square feet available on the first floor. Cole said they would put the offices that the public uses the most on that floor — the Register of Deeds and the County Treasurer.

Sedgwick County’s plan for the first floor of the Ruffin Building, Feb. 23, 2022. (Courtesy SJCF Architecture and Sedgwick County)

The sixth floor has 31,251 square feet for use. That will be used for Finance, the County Clerk, the County Manager and Strategic Communications, the County Counselor, and the Board of County Commissioners. There is also a large conference room, shared breakroom and restrooms.

Sedgwick County’s plan for the sixth floor of the Ruffin Building, Feb. 23, 2022. (Courtesy SJCF Architecture and Sedgwick County)

Cole said a 215- seat auditorium on a lower level of the building could be renovated and used for the commission meetings.

She said the parking garage has 110 parking stalls for County employees and 10 stalls marked for visitors. The County is also working on 15 surface parking stalls north of the Ruffin Building. In addition, Cole said there is street parking on both sides of Broadway, both sides of Douglas, both sides of Topeka, and on First Street. She said the building is also a stop on the Wichita Transit route.

The building owners are working on opening a cafeteria on the second floor. There is already a restaurant on the ninth floor.

Cole said it is a full-service lease including janitorial services, utilities and maintenance. She said the landlord will make improvements up to $100,000.

The County will have to pay additional fees to make the move. There are expenses like hiring movers, IT costs, other improvements beyond what the landlord provides, courthouse police to staff the building, and cubicle furniture. The total of the extra expenses is $678,220.

Wednesday’s County Commission vote to approve the lease was 5-0.