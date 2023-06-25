WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A source tells KSN that some Spirit AeroSystems employees, such as those in the engineering and finance departments, could be working remotely during the strike.

A spokesperson for Spirit released the following statement in regard to remote work:

Spirit continues to assess its strike plans. We have informed employees today that those who can work from home should plan to do so starting tomorrow, Monday.” Spirit AeroSystems

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.