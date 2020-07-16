Some summer meal programs coming to a close; where to get food now

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With July coming to an end, many of the USDA-funded summer meal programs in the area are coming to a close. But there are options to fill the gap before children return to school.

Every Monday and Wednesday through July 29, Wichita families can pick up meals-to-go with breakfast and lunch items for any child ages 1-18 during their summer food program. Only children who are present can receive a meal. Meals will be offered 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at nine locations.

Derby Public Schools continues its summer meal program through July 31 and taking advantage of two community grants for the next week, offering free food to adults who accompany children to the pick-up location.

With Wednesday’s decision to delay re-opening Kansas schools, families may be without meals after the program’s sunset at the end of July.

The Kansas Food Bank is offering their Filling the Gap program by opening 17 sites the week of August 3 for additional meal options. Sites will be open 12-1 p.m. on August 3 and 5 at the following locations:

Delano Location

New Covenant UMC (1710 W. Douglas)

Downtown Location

Salvation Army Downtown (350 N. Market)

North/Northwest Locations

Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center (2700 N. Woodland)

HumanKind Ministries Villa Court (930 N. Market)

St. Paul’s UMC (1356 N. Broadway)

Northeast Locations

Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center (2755 E. 19th St. N.)

The Center (at Iasis) (1914 E. 11th St. N.)

Tabernacle COGIC (1502 E. 17th St. N.)

Urban League of Kansas (2418 E. 9th St. N.)

South/Southeast Locations

Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center (2820 S. Roosevelt)

Hilltop Urban Church (910 S. Bluffview Dr.)

Salvation Army Citadel Corps (1739 S. Elpyco St.)

South/Southwest Locations

Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church (1515 E. Harry)

Salvation Army West Orchard Corps (1910 S. Everett)

West Location

West Heights United Methodist Church (745 N. Westlink Ave.)

Oaklawn Location

Oaklawn Activity Center Cafeteria (4904 S. Clifton)

Haysville Location

Haysville United Methodist Church (601 E. Grand)

Kansas Food Bank interactive map available at http://www.kansasfoodbank.org/finding-help/

