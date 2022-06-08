WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After the City announced that Wichita and its surrounding areas were placed on a boil water advisory Tuesday afternoon, Wichita Public Schools (WPS) announced that they were temporarily closing some of their summer programs. Now that the boil water advisory is expected to last past midnight, WPS is delaying some of their summer programs an extra day.

According to an email sent from USD 259, programs that will continue on Thursday, June 9, are:

SCOPE program at Allison Middle School

Air Capitol Leadership Challenge Summer Camp

Early College Academy students attending classes at Friends University

Latchkey at all elementary locations

High school programs meeting in person, offering students credit needed to graduate (North, East and Sowers), including migrant and ESOL programs at East and North

High school athletics practices and conditioning

Summer food program at locations throughout the district

WPS said in the email the middle, elementary, and Pre-K programs, including WPS summer camp, Summer STEALTH, and migrant at Dunbar, will not continue. Other special programs, including the Extended School Year (ESY) program and the Youth Education & Summer Socialization (YESS) program, are also not continued.

All participants are asked to bring their own water, though the district will provide water as well.

There is no word yet on if the pools or splash pads will be closed again on Thursday.