Some wait for unemployment payment as KDOL works on a backlog of claims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After losing their jobs early on in the pandemic, some Kansans said they have gone months without any source of income, and they can’t get ahold of anyone to ask why.

“Whenever I started having issues with payments that is when the site started giving me an error and telling me to call them,” said Samantha Hysom.

But when Hysom does that, she runs into a log game on the call center. Hysom is a single mother and said she stopped getting her payments around August after qualifying for an extension. When she goes online to process her claim, she said she can only go so far.

“It says an error has occurred, please call that contact center,” Hysom said.

Which takes her back to where she started on the phone.

“Then you end it, call them, call them, call them, you know 30-40 times a day, and you will not get anywhere,” said Hysom said.

Hysom is not alone. Many others have experienced the same backlog.

According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the call center is being clogged up by people using auto-dial services not giving many people the opportunity to speak with a representative.

But the department said they are working to help people like Hysom but are dealing with a backlog of claims. In June, the department had a backlog of 25,000 regular UI claims and have more recently managed to drastically reduce that number down to 1,800 in late December. Hysom hopes to soon start getting her payment again.

“It is frustrating because I do not get anywhere. I mean they are supposed to help us during this time and you know I have a daughter, single parent, and I have to be able to pay my bills somehow,” Hysom said.

Officials with the Department of Labor said they are working to help people with claims as fast as they can saying in part:

“At the end of June, the Regular UI backlog was around 25,000. KDOL has made progress eliminating the backlog of Regular UI claims, but we are limited in what we can do to speed up this process. This is due to the timelines that are set in statute. Still, we are making headway and are on target to eliminate this backlog in the very near future.”