Some Wichita students return to school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of Wichita students are back in class.
Tuesday was a half-day orientation for 7,000 sixth and ninth graders. The official first day for the district is Wednesday.
Students at Hadley Middle School were welcomed by teachers with a red carpet
Dr. Alicia Thompson, Superintendent of USD 259, was also on hand to lend her support to the students.
“We had a good time inviting our teachers back, at enrollment we were welcoming our families back, then today was the kickoff to welcoming our students back. We look forward to today and tomorrow.”
