Some Wichita students return to school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of Wichita students are back in class.

Tuesday was a half-day orientation for 7,000 sixth and ninth graders. The official first day for the district is Wednesday.

Students at Hadley Middle School were welcomed by teachers with a red carpet

Dr. Alicia Thompson, Superintendent of USD 259, was also on hand to lend her support to the students.

“We had a good time inviting our teachers back, at enrollment we were welcoming our families back, then today was the kickoff to welcoming our students back. We look forward to today and tomorrow.”

To see your school start times, click here.

SOCIAL MEDIA

6th graders at @bluedevilhadley got the red carpet treatment as they entered their new school with cheers and high-fives. #WPSProud pic.twitter.com/yBGmvICBOW — WichitaPublicSchools (@WichitaUSD259) August 13, 2019

It was fun seeing last years 5th graders start their first day of 6th grade at Jardine. Thank you to the many Colvin staff who arrived by 6:50 a.m to welcome the students. You made a BIG difference. #ColvinPRIDE ❤️😀⭐️#wpsproud pic.twitter.com/WhNPyWIJyl — colvinusd259 (@colvincougars) August 13, 2019

North High School freshmen walk the gauntlet as they are welcomed to the new year. #WPSProud pic.twitter.com/TUMTTizxtQ — WichitaPublicSchools (@WichitaUSD259) August 13, 2019

Welcome Freshmen Falcons! We'll see the the rest of you all tomorrow at 8:00 am! pic.twitter.com/mls5OTV5Zp — Heights STUCO (@WH_HeightsStuco) August 13, 2019