Some Wichita students return to school

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of Wichita students are back in class.

Tuesday was a half-day orientation for 7,000 sixth and ninth graders. The official first day for the district is Wednesday.

Students at Hadley Middle School were welcomed by teachers with a red carpet

Dr. Alicia Thompson, Superintendent of USD 259, was also on hand to lend her support to the students.

“We had a good time inviting our teachers back, at enrollment we were welcoming our families back, then today was the kickoff to welcoming our students back. We look forward to today and tomorrow.”

To see your school start times, click here.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather