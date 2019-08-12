‘Somebody has to know something’: Reward increases in murder case for restaurant owner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are still investigating the death of restaurant owner, Chuck Giles and the reward for information in the case has increased.

Police say the Neighbors Bar and Grill owner was gunned down in front of his home on July 19.

A supplemental reward has been donated on top of the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“Somebody has to know something,” said Connie Schrader, Giles’ girlfriend.

Giles’ loved ones donated more money to the reward amount hoping people would come forward with information about his death.

Police believe Giles left his restaurant on July 19 and arrived at his home on West Columbine when a suspect or suspects approached him and fired several rounds.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the case.

“Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 leading to the arrest and conviction and we’ve had anonymous donors adding to that,” said Schrader.

The reward amount is now up to $5,500 for any tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Giles’ restaurant still sits unopened and while the future of the business is still being determined, his loved ones said his legacy will live on.

“The community is wanting answer because this was such a nonsense crime,” said Schrader. “He helped so many of our employees pay rent, pay electric bills, help buy a car to get to and from work. He’d give them the shirt off his back.”

Those who knew Chuck best are hoping that someone will come forward with answers.

“It’s been a little rough,” said Schrader. “We’re all kind of still lost. We’re just hoping that one person might have the one little tip that the detectives are needing to solve this crime. Even if you think it might not have anything to do with it, please let Crime Stoppers know.”

If you have any information about the death of Chuck Giles, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Your tip will remain anonymous.