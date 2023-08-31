WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The superintendent of Wellington Public Schools, USD 353, said someone shot a soft pellet gun at students and coaches Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent Adam Hatfield said the shooter or shooters were in a car driving by a few sports practices after school.

A couple of students were hit, but there were no major injuries. EMS arrived to treat the students. Wellington Police Department began investigating.

The chief of police says investigators have identified four teens, ages 14 to 16, as being involved, but they are not in custody. Police have also recovered two soft pellet guns.

The school district posted a message to its Facebook page Wednesday night, saying that all the students were safe and the parents of the affected students were contacted.