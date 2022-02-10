WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before you send in your Kansas tax return, the state asks you to consider checking a box that will help Meals on Wheels. The checkoff on the tax form would allow Kansans to send money to the program.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) said the value of Meals on Wheels is more than just the food.

“Senior nutrition programs provide thousands of Kansans the opportunity to be independent in their own homes — where most want to be — by providing not only nutritious meals, but socialization through regular visits as well as important safety checks,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “Your contribution will help volunteers across our state keep a watchful eye on the physical and mental health and safety of our seniors.”

The tax checkoff on your tax form looks like this:

Senior Citizen Meals on Wheels Contribution Program. Check if you wish to donate, in addition to your tax liability, or designate from your refund ___$1, ___$5, ___$10, or $_____.

Contributions of less than $1 cannot be credited to the program.

In 2019, the tax checkoff provided $85,687 to the Meals on Wheels program, and more than 3.1 million meals were provided in Kansas.

The program also needs volunteers. Call 855-200-ADRC (2372) to find out what is required.