Son's strength helps mother through tough times

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita mother survived two strokes, before doctors told her she needed a new heart.

Danecia Williams said the journey has been hard, but beautiful.

Williams says no matter what they've dealt with her son Isaiah has been there.

When she needed a defibrillator he learned everything he could about it, and that's been the case with every medical procedure she's had since.

Isaiah Williams is your typical 10-year-old, who is not a big fan of homework, but still has big plans for his future.

"If I don't get a sports career, like I don't make it to the NFL draft or something, I will just become a doctor, like my mom said," Isaiah Williams said.

He's already seen quite a few medical professionals in action.

"He is stronger than any person that I know, because I can't imagine being a little child and going through it," Danecia Williams said.

Williams said she has been ill since Isaiah was born, as she was diagnosed with postpartum cardiomyopathy, a form of heart failure.

When her heart was no longer strong enough, she had to have an LVAD put in.

"I help, when she got the LVAD, I helped her set it up, and I help her sort her medicine," Isaiah said.

There was a lot of medication to sort through and Williams said one year went by, before she got the call Isaiah said was scary, but not scary, at the same time.

"When she got the call, she was like it's the LVAD team, I'll just call them tomorrow and then I said, 'Mom you got the heart' and then she answered it, and then she was happy, and we started packing up," Isaiah said.

Since she got that good news and the heart transplant, Isaiah has become her protector, too.

"We went to a baseball game, and they were ready to wand me down, and he says she has an artificial heart, you can't do that," Williams said.

Williams hopes her journey inspires others, and it's clear someone very special has been watching closely.

"The strength that he has, I've had to draw from him, and he'll tell me now remember what God said, we can do this," Williams said.

That is exactly what Isaiah told her all through rehab.

"When she was in the hospital, she used to walk with a walker and knowing that she could walk in the heart walk, for a long distance, really motivates her," Isaiah said.

Isaiah has been there for every one of his mother's milestones.

"Let God lead you, through what you are doing, cause you cannot do anything without God," Isaiah said.

Williams agrees and says last year she wasn't even able to walk, now she has the strength to do just that and this motivator to keep her moving in the right direction.

The Williams are sure looking forward to the upcoming American Heart Association Heart Walk and FAST 5K on June 8th.

To register or join an existing team visit---> here

You can also check out all the details on Facebook ----> here

*Schedule of Events*

7:30 a.m. | Festivities Begin, on the South Practice Field of WSU's Charles Koch Arena

8 a.m. | F.A.S.T. 5K Begins

9:15 a.m. | Walk Begins

We will honor survivors of cardiovascular diseases prior to the walk, with a group photo!



