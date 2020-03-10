South Broadway used car dealer enters consent judgment with district attorney

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An owner of a used car dealership has entered into a consent judgment with the Sedgwick County Office of the District Attorney.

The office investigated Kansas Auto Group located at 921 S. Broadway in Wichita after receiving two consumer complaints.

Dallas Colgrove, owner of Kansas Auto Group, admitted he sold both cars with preexisting defects, one of them being “engine sludge”, and then refused to pay for repairs or provide a refund Colgrove agreed to purchase a replacement engine for one consumer and pay $2,600 in restitution to the other. He also agreed to a $10,000.00 civil penalty along with the necessary court costs and investigative fees according to a release.

The district attorney reminds residents that dealerships selling cars for normal (“merchantable”) use must be in a reasonably safe condition, substantially free of defects that could render them inoperable, and they must perform up to the level reasonably expected of cars of the same age, mileage, and price.

The District Attorney also reminds residents to regularly check for safety recalls at https://www.safercar.gov/vin and especially before purchasing a vehicle.

