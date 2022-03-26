WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The NCAA women’s Sweet Sixteen is in town, and some South Dakota Yote—or Coyotes–fans did not get the outcome they expected. One group of fans said the trip down to Wichita for the tournament was worth it, though. They rallied behind their hometown sports hero and watched their star player in the tournament.

“A lot of people didn’t expect us to get a 10 seed,” Marcus Destin, a University of South Dakota student, said. We knew we were better than that, and so coming down here means supporting our Yotes and making history.”

The story of the underdog Yotes–or Coyotes–comes to an end on Saturday. The South Dakota Yotes held a close game to the Michigan Wolverines but ended up falling short 52-49.

“This is what we’re supposed to do,” Destin said. “We knew we have this potential.”

One family from Onida, South Dakota knew their hometown hero had that potential, too.

They drove nine hours to watch their next-door neighbor, point guard Chloe Lamb, ball out on the court.

“We have a very close connection with Chloe,” Jolene Schall, neighbor to South Dakota player, “and we’re so proud of her and how far she has come with her basketball ability. She’s had a basketball in her hand since she was four.”

Scoring six points and putting up three rebounds and two assists, the Schalls are proud to call her family.

“She’s watched my kids,” Shall said. “My kids feel she is their sister, and she feels my boys are her little brothers, too.”

Despite the loss, it’s safe to say the Schalls are proud of their hometown hero.

“It’s a huge honor for an athlete to come out of South Dakota like that in a small town of 800,” JJ Schall, neighbor of South Dakota player said, “and to play on a big stage like this and know somebody personally that’s doing it.”

This was the Yotes’ first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen, but fans aren’t worried about the loss. They were just happy to be here to witness the historic moment and put South Dakota on the basketball map in Wichita.