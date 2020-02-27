Breaking News
One dead, one injured in crash at K-42 and Maize Road
Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274

South High students take oath of enlistment given from miles above earth

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a life-changing ceremony from hundreds of miles high above the earth.

Colonel Andrew Morgan is onboard the International Space Station. He led the ceremony today for hundreds of high school students who took the oath of enlistment.

Some were at South High School, where they heard from Colonel Morgan, who said he remembers being in the same place.

“I made the decision when I was 18 years old to raise my right hand, just like you’re about to, I’m still a soldier, I’m just serving in space, on the ultimate high ground,” said Col. Andrew Morgan.

“That was amazing. That was definitely an experience that I didn’t think that I could ever experience if I wasn’t in the Army, I obviously wouldn’t be able to experience it, but for it to be in space is tremendous,” said Calie Dilks, South High student.

Right now, Colonel Morgan is serving as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories