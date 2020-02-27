South High students take oath of enlistment given from miles above earth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a life-changing ceremony from hundreds of miles high above the earth.

Colonel Andrew Morgan is onboard the International Space Station. He led the ceremony today for hundreds of high school students who took the oath of enlistment.

Some were at South High School, where they heard from Colonel Morgan, who said he remembers being in the same place.

“I made the decision when I was 18 years old to raise my right hand, just like you’re about to, I’m still a soldier, I’m just serving in space, on the ultimate high ground,” said Col. Andrew Morgan.

“That was amazing. That was definitely an experience that I didn’t think that I could ever experience if I wasn’t in the Army, I obviously wouldn’t be able to experience it, but for it to be in space is tremendous,” said Calie Dilks, South High student.

Right now, Colonel Morgan is serving as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station.

