South Hutchinson agrees in principle to county offer on bridge project

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) -The City of South Hutchinson City Council unanimously agreed in principle Tuesday night to accept an offer by Reno County to assist in the replacement of the Scott Boulevard bridge.

Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain consulted with an engineer that the county works with regularly for their own projects and it is believed that a bridge can be built for about half the price of the original $700,000 estimate by using a different type of design and construction.

“With the help of Reno County, we’re hoping to save our taxpayers about $350,000,” Mayor Matt Nisly said after the meeting. “We are fortunate to have them as a partner and I appreciate the efforts of Commissioner Hirst in reaching this win-win resolution.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Reno County would not provide any direct financial assistance towards the project. However, Public Works Director Don Brittain would serve as the project manager and oversee the project. Additionally, the county would complete inspections and other necessary items as in-kind contributions to reduce the city’s expenses.

The city is still in the process of figuring out financing options and needs to discuss project timelines in more detail with Reno County.