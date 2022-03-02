HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A bridge that connects Hutchinson to South Hutchinson is in dire need of repair, but some of the options are not sitting well with South Hutchinson.

In January of 2022, Hutchinson officials were forced to close part of a bridge due to road crews needing to fix a pothole on one of five bridges in a half-mile stretch.

The bridge is located on The Woodie Seat Freeway. This freeway connects Hutchinson to South Hutchinson, as well as K-96.

There are several options on the table, including keeping the bridge as it is, turning it into roundabouts, or essentially tearing it down.

Should it be torn down, it would permanently divert traffic to surface streets to get to downtown Hutchinson.

“In order for you to get further north from Avenue F, you’d have to cross railroad tracks,” South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner said.

Turner says that getting rid of the Woodie Seat Freeway could impact hundreds of drivers in Hutchinson and South Hutchinson.

“When you throw in the uncertainty of train blockages, you’re adding 20-30 minute risks to each leg of the commute, so it’s going to have a huge impact on quality of life for residents,” Turner said.

A big problem that is posed is the wait times for EMS and fire crews. City officials worry that if traffic is diverted to surface streets, those times could rise significantly.

“If a train’s halted there, and you have to wait ten or 15 minutes, and then you still have your drive to your scene, you know, people’s lives could be in danger,” South Hutchinson Fire Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks said.

Turner also believes that local businesses could take a big hit.

“People are going to be upset with the train blockages. So I think you’re going to see a migration of investment dollars and traveling so forth to the east side of town, and I think that’s going to have a calamitous impact on the downtown corridor, and it’s going to bleed over into our local economy,” he said.

Both Turner and Barajas-Brooks say they hope the City of Hutchinson will find a way to keep what they call a literal lifeline for the people of South Hutchinson open.

“I understand that it’s a difficult decision, especially when you’re looking at the cost of it, you know, fixing the bridge. I just really hope they take our concerns into consideration as well,” Barajas-Brooks said.

Turner says Hutchinson is working on a study to determine the impacts of getting rid of the bridge. KSN reached out to the mayor as well as the city manager of Hutchinson. We have yet to hear a response.