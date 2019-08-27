South Wichita development moves forward with Gander Outdoors and Camping World

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – South Wichita is continuing to change with the opening of Gander Outdoors and Camping World. The store is located near Seneca and MacArthur.

The two businesses have a grand opening this coming weekend as part of the Steeple Bay part of the CrossGate District.

“It’s 13 square miles of development total,” said real estate developer Jeff Lange. “The transformation of an area of town that was neglected from an investment standpoint for the last 30 years.”

KSN talked to some shoppers not far away in the Southfork development on 47th Street South.

“South Wichita? Oh my gosh, for years, it’s been neglected,” said Sue, who was grabbing lunch on Tuesday. “I’ve lived down here for many years. I live on K-15, and we need places. Stores up and down this way. More restaurants.”

While Sue may not be in the market for a new RV or camping gear, there is more on the way to the area.

“It’s amazing how people’s reactions are real now, and they are surprised, and you’re not just talking about it, but we see it,” said Lange. “We believe it now, and maybe, we’re not so crazy to think that we can make this difference happen.”

Lange has plans for retail, housing and more businesses.

City council member James Clendenin says people from all over Wichita will begin making the trip to the new development area.

“The more the development there is in south Wichita, the more it will spur development in other areas in south Wichita,” said Clendenin. “And I think one thing we need to realize, as a city, is what’s good for south Wichita is good for the whole city.”

Sue plans on shopping anywhere there is new development.

“Well, I miss K-Mart that closed in the area,” said Sue. “We need places to shop. We need this.”

Gander Outdoors and Camping World had a soft opening recently. The businesses will have a grand opening this weekend.

Clendenin says he continues to work on development in his district. He says people have money to spend, and if someone builds it, he believes shoppers will come to the area.

“The amount of disposable income people have to spend? They will (spend) if you come down here. They will patronize you. They will support your business.”