South Wichita fire leaves one person seriously hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is seriously hurt after a south Wichita house fire.

Emergency dispatch said crews were called to a fire at a residence in the 1000 block of South Laura around 10:30 a.m. near Lincoln and Hydraulic.

Wichita Fire was able to control the blaze by 10:26 a.m. and attend to the man who suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

