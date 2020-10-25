WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is seriously hurt after a south Wichita house fire.
Emergency dispatch said crews were called to a fire at a residence in the 1000 block of South Laura around 10:30 a.m. near Lincoln and Hydraulic.
Wichita Fire was able to control the blaze by 10:26 a.m. and attend to the man who suffered smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Shooting inside after-hours club kills Wichita man
- South Wichita fire leaves one person seriously hurt
- Sunflower Showdown fans show up despite pandemic
- Woman killed in rollover accident
- Wichita man killed, another seriously injured in Udall crash with train