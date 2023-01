WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Shirk St.

The Wichita Fire Department said they found a fire in the back of the home that spread to a detached garage.

The Red Cross was called to assist the woman and six children that lived there.

The fire department tells KSN News that a burn barrel close to the home was the cause of the fire.