WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in south Wichita caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages.

The house fire broke out before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the 2100 block of S. Madison Ave.

According to Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Dunham, upon arrival, flames could be seen coming from the house.

“They arrived, they had fire showing from the front and the north side, bravo side of the house,” Dunham said. “It looked like it started in one single room there and then extended into the rest of the house.”

According to Dunham, there was extensive damage.

“There’s probably $20,000-30,000 dollars damage to the entire house,” said Dunham.

Dunham says nobody was home at the time of the fire.

“Neighbors have been saying that they’re out. They haven’t seen them in a couple days,” Dunham said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown. An investigation is ongoing.