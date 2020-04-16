South Wichita house fire ruled accidental

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department on Wednesday battled a house fire in the 7100 block of South Rutan.

Upon arrival, fire crews found flames shooting from the roof. They were able to get the fire under control shortly after arriving. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

