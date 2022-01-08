South Wichita store owner says he was robbed twice in a week

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – A local business hit twice in the same week. Those robberies now drawing the attention of some city leaders on the South Side of Wichita.

Security footage from the owner of Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint shows a suspect breaking into the store. The owner shared a second break-in just 24 hours later. This time with two suspects in the store. The owner says it may be the same person.

It’s left one city leader asking what can be done to fight crime in the area.

While there aren’t any visible cameras outside the store that got robbed, thieves probably didn’t realize they were caught on camera inside. Now the owner wants them found.

“They got the door open at 1:59 (a.m.) and then didn’t actually come inside until 2:04ish they came in,” said Anthony Nash, the owner of Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint.

Anthony Nash does not own a typical local business.

“If you guys want to come out and hang out and play video games – if you guys want to buy stuff awesome that’s great that is how I feed my kids,” said Nash.

A video and card game lover turned into a business and two nights in a row Nash said he lost some collections 30 years in the making.

“I saw that you got robbed on Facebook a buddy on mine shared it,” said a customer at his store on Saturday.

“The fact that they would just come in here and they came in two days in a row I mean literally that never happens,” said Nash.

Nash estimates several tens of thousands of dollars lost, but the items themselves, priceless.

“All the really good stuff is gone,” said Nash.

Nash said he hopes in the future there is more police presence in the area to protect local businesses.

“It puts everything into perspective as to perspective and what we need to do to encourage economic growth,” said Hoheisel.

Mike Hoheisel is the city council member-elect for the Southside of Wichita. He said there needs to be a greater focus on mental health, addiction, and domestic violence across Wichita.

“If we attack the underlying issues that are the cause of many of these other issues then we can free up resources we can free up law enforcement to have the time to patrol,” said Hoheisel.

Mike Hoheisel said he wants to stay in the loop with how things progress with Nash. Hoping to continue to encourage local business into the area.

Nash shared that he does not want any donations just wants the people on his video found.