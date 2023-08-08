WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The southbound Interstate 135 exit to eastbound Kansas Highway 96 will be closed from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m. today as part of the North Junction improvement project.

The 21st Street exit ramp for southbound I-135 will also be closed.

K-DOT says other closures of ramps will occur on multiple days with little advance notice. Closures are tentatively planned to occur Wednesday and Thursday. A bridge over the Union Pacific railroad is to be replaced, and half of the current bridge must be removed first.