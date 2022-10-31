WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is closing the southbound lanes at 45th Street North, just before the North Junction construction site, at 7 a.m. on Nov. 5. The goal is to reopen the lanes by 6 p.m. Saturday. However, KDOT says the closure may extend until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound drivers on I-135 will be detoured onto southbound Interstate 235, then to Broadway Avenue.

At the end of the exit ramp to Broadway, drivers will have to take a right turn and then another right turn to get onto the entrance ramp to northbound I-235. As soon as drivers are on I-235, they will need to take the southbound I-135 exit to continue in the original direction.

The North Junction construction project is in what KDOT calls the Gold Project Phase 2A. The work began in April 2021. The three-year project will replace the I-135 ramps to southbound I-235 and westbound K-96.

To get the latest updates on the North Junction construction, click here. To see the fact sheet about the long-term project, click here.

Another road closure will impact drivers on I-235 on Sunday, Nov. 6. The exit ramps from I-235 to Broadway will be closed from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. for the Wichita Toy Run. Hundreds of motorcycles will travel from Douglas and McLean in Wichita to Hartman Arena.