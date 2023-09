WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The southbound lanes of the Kansas Turnpike are closed due to a crash south of Wichita.

The crash happened south of Mulvane and north of Belle Plaine, between mile markers 30 and 28.

Crews are responding to the crash with at least three people involved.

Traffic is being diverted. Here is the map of the detour, click here.

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. Look for updates online.